|
09.06.2022 12:30:00
Target Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend by 20 Percent
MINNEAPOLIS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share, a 20% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of 90 cents. The dividend is payable Sept. 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 17, 2022. The 3rd quarter dividend will be the company's 220th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. With the increase announced today, 2022 is on track to be the 51st consecutive year in which Target has increased its annual dividend.
About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-corporation-increases-quarterly-dividend-by-20-percent-301564333.html
SOURCE Target Corporation
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Target Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.05.22
|Target-Aktie verliert ein Viertel an Wert: Target kürzt Prognose (dpa-AFX)
|
17.05.22
|Ausblick: Target legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Target veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.22
|Ausblick: Target zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Target zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.11.21
|Walmart, Target, Home Depot & Co. kaufen Aktien zurück - Täuscht die Verbesserung der Bilanzen? (finanzen.at)
|
16.11.21
|Ausblick: Target mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Target verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)