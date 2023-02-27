27.02.2023 14:00:00

Target Corporation to Webcast Presentation to Investors on February 28

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results the morning of February 28. Later that morning the company will webcast its meeting with the financial community beginning at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time.

At the meeting, members of Target's leadership team will discuss the Company's strategic and financial plans, and provide their perspective on the business environment and strategic opportunities in 2023 and beyond. Investors and others can access the presentations and Q&A session online at https://corporate.target.com/investors (click on the link under "Upcoming Events"). The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days following the meeting.

About Target
Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews

SOURCE Target Corporation

