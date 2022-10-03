Target Deal Days Returns Oct. 6-8 to Kick Off Holiday Savings on the Season's Newest, Must-Have Items and Everyday Essentials

Target Deal Days returns bigger than ever with four times more offers than last year, including deals on the newest, most sought-after items for gifting and gathering across all categories

Guests will enjoy up to 50% off new and trending holiday toys, electronics and video games, along with savings on the latest assortment from national brands like Apple, Disney, Cuisinart and Beats

Guests shopping deals across beauty, household essentials, and food and beverage can earn gift cards to use on future holiday purchases

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today revealed an early look at some of the hottest deals guests will enjoy during Target Deal Days from Oct. 6-8. The event features over half a million holiday gifting deals across the latest toys, electronics and video games, big savings in beauty, food and beverage and everyday essentials, and new offerings from top national and only-at-Target brands.

Following investments to optimize inventory ahead of the holidays, Target is stocked with seasonally relevant items guests will love, and Target Deal Days is the earliest opportunity to score them at the season's lowest prices. Guests will find an expanded assortment of new and on-trend items up to 50% off across all categories. Additionally, guests who shop deals across beauty, household essentials, and food and beverage during Target Deal Days can earn gift cards that can later be applied to purchase new holiday gifting and gathering items all season long.

"We're excited to bring the Target holiday magic to help guests get into the spirit of the season with our first holiday savings event. They'll find some of our best deals on the newest, must-have items and the essentials they need every day," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target. "As guests shop the most sought-after holiday gifts, get ready to host celebrations with family and friends, wear new on-trend attire, and stock up on the essentials, we'll have incredible deals on the new products they want across our differentiated assortment. Our holiday-ready team will make it easy with an exceptional store experience, and our fast and free same-day fulfillment services."

Don't miss these top Target Deal Days offers

Early holiday shoppers will find some of the season's best deals, including new items across toys, tech, beauty, food and beverage, apparel and accessories, and more. They'll also save big on coveted gifts from national brands like Apple and Disney, along with Target-exclusive brands like Good & Gather, heyday, Threshold and A New Day.

Top Target Deal Days offers include:

Holiday deals the easy way

With 75% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Target store, guests can shop with ease in nearly 2,000 Target stores nationwide and on Target.com and the Target App. With Target's fast, convenient and contactless fulfillment options – including free Order Pickup and Drive Up in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase, and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt in as soon as one hour – guests can collect their Target Deal Days finds the same day, no membership fee required. As always, guests receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more or when using their Target RedCard. No matter how guests choose to shop, Target offers free and easy returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase. This year, Target is extending its return window for electronics and entertainment to Jan. 24, 2023.

Get the best deal with industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee

Guests looking to get a head start on holiday shopping can shop confidently knowing that if the price goes lower at Target later in the season, the retailer will match it thanks to Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee. This year, Target's industry-leading policy extends longer than ever, starting with Target Deal Days on Oct. 6 and running through Dec. 24. In addition, Target will match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase, taking the stress and guesswork out of deal hunting.

Save even more during Target Deal Days and all season long

To maximize savings during Target Deal Days and every day, guests can take advantage of ongoing, only-at-Target perks and flexible payment solutions. Guests can save with Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, earning rewards with every purchase. In addition, guests can receive an extra 5% off all purchases by using their Target RedCard. Target's buy now, pay later options also provide guests flexibility to take advantage of these incredible deals while paying at their own pace.

For more information on Target's holiday plans, visit A Bullseye View.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

