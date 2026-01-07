Target Aktie
Target Expands 2026 Wellness Assortment, Offers Many Items Under $10
(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT), the American retail giant, Wednesday announced that it has expanded its 2026 wellness assortment by 30 percent by introducing thousands of new items, as it aims to position itself as the destination for everyday wellbeing.
Shoppers can now have more protein in more ways, have targeted supplement support, get functional and non-alcoholic beverages, access performance ready apparel and a go to a self-care destination as the retailer introduces new brands and products in all these categories.
Additionally, Target is providing high-quality, on-trend wellness products at great prices, with thousands of items under $10. The Target Wellness Week now through January 10 promises to bring even more savings across nutrition, fitness, self-care and more, along with personalized wellness deals and freebies for Target Circle 360 members.
Guests can also shop for the expanded assortment of wellness products in stores, on Target.com or in the Target app, with convenient fulfilment options including Same Day Delivery, Drive Up and Order Pickup.
