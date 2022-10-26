Target Expands Collaboration With Apple To Triple Apple At Target Locations

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) announced Wednesday an expanded collaboration with Apple, Inc. (AAPL), more than tripling its Apple at Target locations to 150, giving even more guests a one-stop-shop for Apple products and accessories just in time for the holidays.

Members of Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, now have access to a four-month free trial of Apple Fitness+ with no purchase required, the best Fitness+ offer available through a retailer.

Target also will have special holiday offers on select Apple Services such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+, with some including up to five months free, available through Target Circle.

A full list of Apple at Target locations is available by visiting Target.com/store-locator and filtering for Apple at Target.

Guests also can shop the entire Apple at Target assortment on Target.com and via the Target app, where they will find product videos and comparisons. As always, guests can enjoy 5% off all Apple purchases and free shipping on orders of $35 or more when using their Target RedCard.

Customers can also take advantage of fast and free Order Pickup and Drive Up orders in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase. For extra convenience, guests can use Same-Day Delivery with Shipt to receive orders at their doorstep in as soon as one hour, with no membership fee required.