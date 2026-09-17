Target Hospitality CEO Archer Buys 13,385 Shares

James Bradley Archer, Director, CEO, and President of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH), purchased 13,385 shares of common stock on Sept. 15, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($18.69); post-transaction value based on Sept. 15, 2026, market close ($18.75).

Target Hospitality operates as a specialized provider of temporary workforce accommodations and hospitality services, leveraging a geographically diversified portfolio to serve clients in the industrial and energy sectors. The company's business model capitalizes on the persistent demand for flexible, managed lodging solutions in remote and project-intensive locations, providing comprehensive facilities management and ancillary services that create operational efficiency for its customer base. With a market capitalization of $1.9 billion and TTM revenues of $347.4 million, Target Hospitality has demonstrated significant market recognition despite near-term profitability headwinds, reflecting investor confidence in the structural demand for its specialized services.

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