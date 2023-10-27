Target Kicks Off the Biggest Savings of the Holiday Season with Early Black Friday Deals, Starting Oct. 29

Four weeks of deals through Thanksgiving weekend — including offers on tens of thousands of items, with many up to 50% off — will give guests a jump start on holiday shopping

The retailer's best prices planned for the holiday season are available across all categories and include items for gifting and entertaining from Target owned brands and top national brands like Apple and Nintendo

With the return of Target's industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee, guests can be confident they are getting the best deals this holiday season

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is kicking off its biggest savings of the season with four weeks of deals leading up to Black Friday on tens of thousands of items, including many up to 50% off, available wherever guests prefer to shop — in store, online and in the Target app. Whenever guests shop this season, they can be sure to get the best deals with the return of Target's Holiday Price Match Guarantee.

The deals begin Oct. 29 and run through Thanksgiving weekend, with special savings across all categories, including items for gifting and entertaining, on Target owned brands like Cat & Jack and A New Day, and top national brands like Apple and Nintendo. Thousands of new toys will be on sale, including popular brands like FAO Schwarz and VTech. As guests prepare for holiday gatherings, they also will find deals on thousands of groceries and everyday essentials.

"We know our guests are looking for exceptional value this holiday season, which is why Target's offering thousands of Black Friday deals across our entire assortment," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer. "Whether they're stocking up on seasonal essentials, preparing for holiday gatherings, or looking for the perfect gift, our guests can trust Target for the combination of inspiration and affordability that'll help them make the season special for their friends and family."

New Black Fridays Deals Each Week

Beginning Oct. 29 and running through Thanksgiving weekend, new weekly deals will be available each Sunday through Saturday. They include the best prices planned for the holiday season, with deals on new and trending items such as electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, everyday essentials and beauty.

The first week of early Black Friday deals — available Sunday, Oct. 29 through Saturday, Nov. 4 — will feature offers including:

All these deals and more are available in store and online via Target.com or the Target app. Guests can get an early preview of the deals for the week ahead each Friday via the Target weekly ad.

Ways to Save Throughout the Season

Guests taking advantage of early Black Friday deals can shop confidently, thanks to the return of Target's industry-leading Holiday Price Match Guarantee, available Oct. 22 through Dec. 24. If the price on an item goes lower at Target later in the season, the retailer will match it. Target also will match select competitors' pricing within 14 days of purchase.

Beyond Target's Black Friday deals, guests have other ways to save throughout the season, including 5% off purchases made with Target RedCard. Members of Target Circle — the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program — also get access to exclusive deals, personalized offers and the popular Deal of the Day, with deep discounts every day through Dec. 24. Target Circle is easy to join via Target.com or the Target app.

These deals and perks are on top of Target's everyday low prices, including thousands of must-have gifts and toys under $25, hundreds of beauty, apparel and accessories items starting at $5, hundreds of new items across food and beverage starting at just $2, and stocking stuffers starting at $1.

An Inspirational — and Easy — Shopping Experience

Whether shopping early Black Friday deals in store, online or through the Target app, guests have plenty of options to get their purchases when and how they want them.

Guests sending gifts home or to loved ones can take advantage of free two-day shipping when using a Target RedCard or when spending $35 or more.

Doorstep delivery in as soon as an hour also is available through Target's same-day delivery with Shipt — or guests can take advantage of fast and free Order Pick Up and Drive Up at their local Target store. An easier, more enjoyable Target Drive Up experience awaits this holiday shopping season with 27,000 additional Drive Up stalls coast to coast, as well as the ability to make a return and place a Starbucks order.

For more information on how Target is making it more convenient to shop and save with ease this season, visit Target's holiday press hub.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center.

