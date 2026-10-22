Target Offers $30 Thanksgiving Meal For Six

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT), a general merchandise retailer, on Thursday announced plans to offer a $30 Thanksgiving meal for six people and expand its holiday food and beverage assortment.

The company said Good & Gather frozen turkey will be available at 79 cents per pound starting in November for the third consecutive year.

The company said it is introducing nearly 60 new and trending food and beverage items, including new side dishes, desserts and appetizers.

The company said it will offer expanded selections of $5 sides, pies, appetizers and wine, along with limited-time promotions from November 8 to November 29.

The company also plans to introduce more than 200 new Threshold kitchen items, seasonal home décor and apparel for the holiday season.

In the pre-market trading, Target Corp is 0.31% higher at $152.86 on the New York Stock Exchange.