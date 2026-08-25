Target Aktie
WKN: 856243 / ISIN: US87612E1064
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25.08.2026 09:14:44
Target Pulls Offensive Halloween Costume After Backlash
(RTTNews) - Retail major Target Corp. (TGT) apologized to customers over a kids' circus clown Halloween Costume, following widespread backlash. The firm pulled the costume that critics said evoked Blackface and minstrel shows from sale.
In a statement, Target said, "As a company, we know we got this wrong, and we are deeply sorry. The costume is offensive and should never have been part of our assortment. It is no longer available for sale."
The product was sold as the "Kids' Glows Under ?Blacklight Circus Clown Halloween Costume." In the social media, some consumers raised the issue that the costume resembled a racist caricature.
The company admited that the issue has been hurtful for its Black guests, team members and partners, and that removing the costume was an important first step.
Target added that it is looking into the reasons behind the issue and next steps to avoid such situations in future.
In the overnight trading on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 0.18 percent, at $169.58, after closing Monday's regular trading 2.7 percent higher.
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