(RTTNews) - Retail major Target Corp. on Wednesday raised its fiscal 2026 outlook again, after reporting significantly higher profit in its third quarter, mainly on tariff benefit, along with higher net sales and comparable sales.

Further, net sales in the November month-to-date period are in line with the company's guidance and expectations, accelerating from October sales trends.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 3.45 percent, trading at $154.00, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.49 percent lower.

Regarding the upcoming holiday season, Target said it plans to offer more than 8,000 new gifts, over half exclusive to Target, and thousands priced at $5 and under. The firm also plans new AI-powered shopping experiences, a $30 Thanksgiving meal for six, and early Black Friday savings and daily deals through December 24.

Michael Fiddelke, Chief Executive Officer of Target, said, "Our third-quarter results reflect continued progress against our strategic priorities..... As we head into the all-important holiday season, we're focused on offering the best of Target to our guests—from finding just the right gifts for all the people they love to bringing their holiday traditions and celebrations to life—with value they can feel great about."

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Target now expects earnings per share, on a reported and adjusted basis, $10.65 to $11.40, which includes approximately $2.14 in tariff refund benefits recognized to date.

The company previously projected reported and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.90 to $10.90 per share, including around $1.65 in tariff refund benefits.

Operating income margin rate is now expected in a range around 6.2 percent, including approximately 1.1 percentage points of benefit from tariff refunds, while previous outlook was around 6 percent, including approximately 90 basis points of tariff benefit.

The full-year net sales growth is now projected in a range around 6 percent, one percentage point higher than the prior guidance range of around 5 percent.

Additionally, building on the strong returns generated by capital investments in 2026, the company expects to invest between $5 billion and $6 billion in capital expenditures in 2027.

In the third quarter, the company's net earnings climbed 75.8 percent to $1.211 billion from last year's $689 million. Earnings per share grew 74.8 percent to $2.65 from $1.51 a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the prior year's earnings were $1.78 per share.

The latest quarterly result was benefited by $228 million or $0.50 per share in tariff refund benefits.

Excluding tariff refunds, earnings per share on reported and adjusted basis would have increased 42 percent and 21 percent, respectively, when compared with the prior year.

Operating income margin rate of 6.2 percent included 1.1 percentage points of benefit from the tariff refunds. The prior year's operating income margin rate was 3.8 percent and adjusted operating income rate was 4.4 percent.

The company's net sales for the period rose 7.1 percent to $27.067 billion from $25.270 billion last year.

Net sales grew in all three months of the quarter, with the strongest performance during the Back-to-School and -College seasons.

The sales growth reflected a 6.9 percent increase in merchandise sales and a 19.3 percent increase in non-merchandise sales.

Non-merchandise sales growth reflected strong growth in Roundel ad revenue, Target Circle Card profit sharing revenue, Target Circle 360 membership revenue, and the Target+ marketplace.

Comparable sales grew 5.6 percent in the third quarter, compared to a 2.7 percent drop last year. Comparable store sales increased 4.6 percent and comparable digital sales increased 9.8 percent. The firm recorded a 5.0 percent increase in comparable traffic.

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