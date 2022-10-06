|
06.10.2022 22:26:14
Target Recalls 12,800 Tea Kettles
(RTTNews) - Target (TGT) has recalled about 12,800 tea kettles due to fire and burn hazards.
According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the retailer has recalled Hearth & Hand with Magnolia tea kettles, as the paint can chip on the bottom of the recalled kettles, posing a fire hazard. In addition, the handle can break and/or the spout can leak, posing a risk of burn injuries.
Target said it has received 27 reports of incidents with the tea kettles which included the kettles leaking, wobbling/moving on the stovetop while in use, the handle grip breaking off, and the paint chipping/melting on the bottom of the kettle.
One consumer reported a fire due to the paint chipping off of the bottom of the kettle. No injuries have been reported.
The recall involves Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tea Kettles. The 1.75 Quart stainless steel tea kettles are white and have a copper-colored stainless-steel handle with a wooden grip and a white lid with a wooden knob.
The retailer has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled tea kettles and return them to any Target store for a full refund.
The recalled product was sold at Target stores nationwide and online from July 2021 through October 2021 for about $35.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Target Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
18.05.22
|Target-Aktie verliert ein Viertel an Wert: Target kürzt Prognose (dpa-AFX)
|
17.05.22
|Ausblick: Target legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.05.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Target veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.02.22
|Ausblick: Target zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Target zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
26.11.21
|Walmart, Target, Home Depot & Co. kaufen Aktien zurück - Täuscht die Verbesserung der Bilanzen? (finanzen.at)
|
16.11.21
|Ausblick: Target mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
02.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Target verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)