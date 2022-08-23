Target RWE New Brand, Research, and Advanced Real World Evidence Analytics Showcased at International Conference on Pharmacoepidemiology (ICPE) 2022

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target RWE, a leading real-world evidence (RWE) company, will unveil its fully integrated new brand and Syndicated Science™ analytical solution while attending the 2022 International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology's conference (ICPE) August 24-28 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Target RWE scientists will additionally present eight abstracts at the event.

"As Target RWE prioritizes the advancement of real world evidence for the global community, we are proud to unveil our newly aligned brand which reflects a best-in-class RWE solution that is unique to the industry," said Derek Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Target RWE. "With the latest analytic and scientific methodologies applied to multiple large data sets, our Syndicated Science analytical solution will help our customers better understand diseases and therapeutics of interest in the real world. Our goal is to ultimately shift the paradigm of healthcare to expedite medical innovations and help improve lives."

During the conference, Target RWE will introduce its newest web-deployed, interactive Syndicated Science analytical solution – Population Health Research Applications (PHRs). PHRs provide access to rigorously developed RWE in specific clinical areas, using thoughtful epidemiologic design and modern analytic methods to answer critical questions of interest to key stakeholders.

Target RWE PHRs contain scientific content relevant across a product's life cycle, population size assessment and forecasting, analysis of contemporary treatment patterns, identification of high-risk patient subgroups, trend monitoring for policy evaluation, and causal inference for principled safety and effectiveness research. Results are displayed through accessible, interactive data visualizations and tables that can be refreshed with updated data. Deeply interactive and designed to foster collaboration, this technology provides business leaders, researchers, and regulators an intuitive and powerful way to harness cutting-edge causal analytics to solve complicated healthcare challenges.

Target RWE has a total of six podium presentations and two poster presentations at ICPE 2022, including one poster selected for a spotlight presentation. Topics include simulation studies to assess statistical methods, applications of machine learning for fracture risk prediction, and new research that informs care for patients with COVID-19, including an assessment of the effect of remdesivir for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 using modern causal inference methods.

Since their integration in January 2021, the highly respected brands of Target RWE and NoviSci have worked together to unify unique real-world data (RWD) sets and advanced analytics as a complete RWE solution. Target RWE now provides a comprehensive, near-360-degree view of the patient journey across the healthcare ecosystem. In collaboration with an expert community of opinion leaders, patients, and healthcare stakeholders, Target RWE answers the most complex questions in healthcare, enabling better decisions to improve lives.

Target RWE is positioned to have the most unique, comprehensive set of research-grade patient data spanning over 20 different disease states. Its foundational data asset, combined with advanced analytics expertise and Syndicated Science software, provides a highly differentiated solution that can accelerate insights and reproducible research from RWD to various stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem – including pharmaceutical industry partners, healthcare investigator partners, government/regulatory agencies, and payer organizations.

