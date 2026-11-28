Target (NYSE:TGT) stock has made a huge comeback this past year, up 92%, after slumping for several years. The market is rewarding its turnaround efforts, but the stock is still 37% off its all-time high. Here's why it's still a buy today.

Target's had a rough few years. While there are always many factors that lead to a decline, in Target's case, there are two primary reasons it has been struggling. The first is the economy. Inflation is making it harder for shoppers to keep spending, and a weak housing market means there's less home improvement spending. While Target sells groceries and other essentials, it's known for its housewares and other discretionary categories. The second reason is that its stores began to feel out of touch with its customers, who found stores messy, not up to date, and without compelling merchandise.

Image source: Target.

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