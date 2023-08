Target Stock Is Down 13% This Year. Time to Buy?

Big-box retailer Target (NYSE: TGT) gave investors some fresh numbers to chew on Wednesday morning when the company reported its second-quarter results. Based on the stock's move higher following the earnings reports, the market seems impressed.Shares, however, are still down about 13% this year. This begs the question: Is now a good time to buy?Despite the market's upbeat reaction to the report, shares of Target should arguably be avoided at this price. Let's take a look at what Target reported in its quarterly update and why the stock isn't a compelling buying opportunity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel