Target Stock Up 17% on This Big News: Here's Why This High-Yield Stock Is Still a Buy

Shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) surged after quarterly earnings but are still well down from the all-time high. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall breaks down why the stock is worth buying.*Stock prices used were from the morning of Nov. 15, 2023. The video was published on Nov 15, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel