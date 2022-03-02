Target To Invest Up To $5 Bln To Drive Long-term Growth

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) said Tuesday that it plan to invest up to $5 billion in its physical stores, digital experiences, fulfillment capabilities and supply chain capacity that further differentiate its retail offering and drive continued growth.

The retailer plans to open about 30 stores in 2022. The stores will range in footprint, from mid-size locations in dense suburban areas to small-format stores in city centers like Charleston, SC, and New York's Times Square.

The company also plans to remodel 200 of its existing stores, reaching more than half the chain since beginning the renovation effort in 2017.

Following the opening of 100 Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shops in 2021, the company is planning to open more than 250 new locations by the end of 2022 - with plans to operate at least 800 Ulta Beauty at Target locations over time.

Target said its ongoing technology investments fuel growing digital capabilities like Roundel, which optimizes advertising placements on Target.com to deliver a more relevant, personalized guest experience and create value for partners. Roundel drove more than $1 billion in value in 2021, and the company expects that to grow to over $2 billion in the next few years.

This year, Target will continue enhancing its same-day offering by adding Starbucks orders and easy returns to its popular Drive Up service in select stores ahead of the holiday season, and expanding its back-up item option for pickup orders to more categories.

Target noted that it continues to invest in sortation centers, which organize digital orders packed by local stores for fast neighborhood deliveries. The company is expanding the model beyond Minneapolis, with five more facilities operating across Dallas, Houston, Austin, Atlanta and Philadelphia by spring and another five planned to open later this year. Sortation centers enable a next-day shipping capability in dense markets and allow the company to further scale its stores-as-hubs strategy.

Target also opened two new distribution facilities in 2021 to support the increased inventory flow to its stores. The company has another four facilities currently in development to expand supply chain capacity, with plans for several more in the next few years.