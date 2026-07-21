Target Aktie
WKN: 856243 / ISIN: US87612E1064
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21.07.2026 14:27:37
Target To Launch Limited-time Rosie Assoulin Collection With Price Tag Mostly Under $50
(RTTNews) - Retail chain Target Corp. (TGT) said on Tuesday that it will launch a limited-time apparel, accessories and home collection designed by New York designer Rosie Assoulin, with most items priced under $50.
The 'Rosie Assoulin x Target' collection will go on sale on July 25 in select Target stores, on Target.com and in the Target app, the company said.
The collection includes dresses, matching sets, handbags, sandals and accessories. It also marks Assoulin's first multi-item home collection, with products including kitchen towels, beach towels and a tiffin box.
Target said the collaboration is part of its strategy to offer designer-inspired products at accessible prices.
Assoulin, a CFDA award-winning designer known for bold silhouettes and use of color, said the collection was designed to be "approachable, effortless and convertible."
To mark the launch, Target's SoHo store in New York City will host an art installation and giveaways on July 25. Select Target stores nationwide will also feature visual displays inspired by the collection, the company said.
In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Target were down 0.07 percent, changing hands at $139.50, after closing Monday's regular session 0.01 percent lower.
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