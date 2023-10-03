+++ Bester Zertifikate-Anbieter bestätigt 🏆 17. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++ -w-
Target To Offer Toys And Games Under $25; Bullseye's Top Toys List Returns

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) said it will offer affordable, trendy toys and games under $25 across its broad assortment for the Holiday Season. Target is also unveiling its most affordable Bullseye's Top Toys list ever featuring holiday gifts starting at just $7.99. Bullseye's Top Toys features the season's 58 most anticipated holiday toys from brands like Disney, Star Wars, FAO Schwarz, LEGO, Hot Wheels, Barbie and many more, plus toys and games across the broader assortment from anticipated fall theatrical releases, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Trolls 3: Band Together, and Disney's "Wish." Also, the retailer has created a 360° shoppable experience to make toy discovery easier through a virtual room which can be found now at Target.com.

The company noted that Target Circle members can save even more on thousands of toys, with the special deal: Spend $50 on toys and save $10, or spend $100 on toys and save $25.

