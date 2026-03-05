Target Aktie

Target für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856243 / ISIN: US87612E1064

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.03.2026 12:33:55

Target To Open Over 30 New Stores In 2026; First Seven Launching In March

(RTTNews) - Target Corporation (TGT) on Thursday said it plans to open more than 30 new stores in 2026, with the first seven set to begin operations this March.

The expansion is part of the retailer's long-term growth strategy, which includes adding more than 300 stores by 2035. The company is supporting these plans with a $5 billion capital investment in 2026 to upgrade stores and enhance online pickup and delivery capabilities.

Target also intends to invest hundreds of millions of dollars this year in store staffing and employee training to improve customer service.

Among the new openings is the company's 2,000th store, located in Fuquay-Varina near Raleigh. The 148,000-square-foot location features Target's latest store design with an open layout, a food and beverage section about 30% larger than the chain average, and same-day services such as Drive Up, Order Pickup and same-day delivery. It will also include a CVS Pharmacy, a Starbucks café and a Disney Shop at Target.

In addition to Fuquay-Varina, six other stores are opening this March in Bakersfield and Delano, California; Springfield, Missouri; Jersey City and West Orange, New Jersey; and Dallas, Texas.

The company also plans to remodel more than 130 stores this year and expand next-day delivery to over 20 additional metro areas, including Indianapolis, Memphis and Cincinnati, extending the service to roughly 60% of the U.S. population.

"Guests tell us all the time they want a Target closer to home, and this investment helps us do exactly that," said Adrienne Costanzo, chief stores officer, Target. "That means even more neighborhoods will get the full Target experience: trend-forward style and value, technology that makes the trip effortless and awesome teams who deliver easy, inspiring and friendly moments every single day."

On Wednesday, Target shares closed at $120.08, down 0.60%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Target Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Target Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Target Corp. 103,75 0,34% Target Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:41 David Einhorns Portfolio im 4. Quartal 2025
05.03.26 Stanley Druckenmiller: Depot-Strategie im Schlussquartal 2025
05.03.26 4. Quartal 2025: So investierte der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer - Elliott Investment Management - mit Fokus auf Etsy, PepsiCo & Co.
04.03.26 Aktien von Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Das änderte Jeremy Grantham in Q4 2025 an seinem Depot
03.03.26 Commerzbank-Portfolio: Diese US-Aktien gehörten im vierten Quartal 2025 zu den größten Positionen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in Nahost: ATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt fielen am Donnerstag tief ins Minus. An der Wall Street dominierten die Bären. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich mit positiven Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen