Target Trips Over Itself in Battle With Amazon

Target (NYSE: TGT) is trying to move into the membership business by leveraging its large base of credit card users and digital products. However, the company has failed to make the system efficient and delightful for consumers, undermining the strategy. In this video, Travis Hoium covers the mistakes Target is making and how they could be fixed.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of May 20, 2024. The video was published on May 21, 2024.