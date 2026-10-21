Target Aktie

Target für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 856243 / ISIN: US87612E1064

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.10.2026 13:18:35

Target Unveils Holiday Gift Lineup, Introduces AI-powered Shopping Tools

(RTTNews) - U.S. retailer Target Corp. (TGT) announced on Wednesday that it would offer more than 8,000 new holiday gift items, more than half of them exclusive to the company, and will introduce new artificial intelligence-powered shopping features for customers.

Target said most of its new holiday items are priced at $20 or less, including thousands of products priced at $5 and under.

The company said its "Ask Target" AI-powered shopping assistant, available in beta on Target.com and the Target app, would help customers find gift ideas and shop for products.

Target also said it would launch a digital holiday kids catalog and additional AI-powered features to help customers discover gift options.

Beginning November 1, the retailer said it would offer a new Deal of the Day through December 24, with early Black Friday promotions scheduled for November 5 through November 7.

Target said its holiday assortment includes apparel, toys, beauty products, home decor and food items, with exclusive offerings across several categories.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Target were down 0.19 percent, changing hands at $153.75, after closing Tuesday's regular session 0.46 percent higher.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Target Corp.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Target Corp.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Target Corp. 138,40 1,91% Target Corp.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX sackt kräftig ab -- DAX leichter -- US-Börsen schwächer - NASDAQ tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen sinken schließlich deutlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es deutlich abwärts, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt im Minus bewegt. Die Wall Street notiert leichter. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Donnerstag nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen