Target Unveils Holiday Gift Lineup, Introduces AI-powered Shopping Tools

(RTTNews) - U.S. retailer Target Corp. (TGT) announced on Wednesday that it would offer more than 8,000 new holiday gift items, more than half of them exclusive to the company, and will introduce new artificial intelligence-powered shopping features for customers.

Target said most of its new holiday items are priced at $20 or less, including thousands of products priced at $5 and under.

The company said its "Ask Target" AI-powered shopping assistant, available in beta on Target.com and the Target app, would help customers find gift ideas and shop for products.

Target also said it would launch a digital holiday kids catalog and additional AI-powered features to help customers discover gift options.

Beginning November 1, the retailer said it would offer a new Deal of the Day through December 24, with early Black Friday promotions scheduled for November 5 through November 7.

Target said its holiday assortment includes apparel, toys, beauty products, home decor and food items, with exclusive offerings across several categories.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Target were down 0.19 percent, changing hands at $153.75, after closing Tuesday's regular session 0.46 percent higher.