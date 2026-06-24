Tell Aktie

Tell für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.06.2026 22:16:01

Target vs. Costco: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors

Target (NYSE:TGT) primarily generates its revenue by selling a diverse mix of groceries, apparel, home decor, and general merchandise through its nationwide network of physical stores and its digital storefronts.It recently appointed a new chief global supply chain officer and raised its quarterly dividend, while reporting a 3% net income margin for the quarter ended May 2, 2026.Costco (NASDAQ:COST) operates global membership-based retail warehouses that offer customers bulk groceries, consumer electronics, and apparel, alongside ancillary services such as pharmacies, food courts, and gas stations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tell S.A.

mehr Nachrichten