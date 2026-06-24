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WKN DE: A0MYYY / ISIN: PLTELL000023
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24.06.2026 22:16:01
Target vs. Costco: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors
Target (NYSE:TGT) primarily generates its revenue by selling a diverse mix of groceries, apparel, home decor, and general merchandise through its nationwide network of physical stores and its digital storefronts.It recently appointed a new chief global supply chain officer and raised its quarterly dividend, while reporting a 3% net income margin for the quarter ended May 2, 2026.Costco (NASDAQ:COST) operates global membership-based retail warehouses that offer customers bulk groceries, consumer electronics, and apparel, alongside ancillary services such as pharmacies, food courts, and gas stations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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