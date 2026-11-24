Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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24.11.2026 15:09:07
Target vs. Walmart: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
As the retail landscape shifts toward automation and digital convenience, investors are weighing the value of brand loyalty against the benefit of massive global scale. Choosing between Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) requires examining their unique paths.
Target attracts shoppers with its curated merchandise and exclusive shop-in-shop partnerships, while Walmart dominates through sheer volume and a rapidly expanding e-commerce network. These retail titans compete for the same household dollars but rely on different operational engines to drive shareholder value, making their comparison a study in efficiency versus brand loyalty.
Target relies on its store network and digital services, such as Shipt, to provide a differentiated guest experience. The company leverages high-profile partnerships with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), and Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) to drive traffic to its physical locations and its Target Plus digital marketplace. While the shop-in-shop operating agreement with Ulta Beauty is scheduled to end in August 2026, these brand collaborations remain core to its merchandise strategy.
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Analysen zu Walmart
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.11.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.11.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|120,52
|1,24%
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