Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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27.05.2026 02:22:00
Target vs. Walmart: Which Retail Stock Is the Better Buy After Earnings?
Within roughly 24 hours of each other last week, two of the biggest names in American retail opened their books -- and both gave investors plenty to chew on. Big-box retailer Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) returned to sales growth after a long slump, while Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) once again saw robust growth across its business. It was also the first full quarter under new leadership at each company, with Michael Fiddelke at Target and John Furner at Walmart both having stepped into the CEO role on Feb. 1. Yet investors didn't exactly celebrate.Both stocks slipped on their reports, a reminder that strong numbers don't always translate into immediate gains -- especially after a run-up. So with both retailers fresh off earnings, which one looks like the better stock to buy today?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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