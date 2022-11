Target vs. Walmart Stock: Which Is the Better Bear Market Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It was an unexpected turn of events that Walmart (NYSE: WMT) was able to turn in a surprisingly robust quarterly earnings report, but Target (NYSE: TGT) was unable to match the effort. Its own earnings fell woefully short of forecasts.The retailers are often viewed as somewhat similar given that they are both discount mass-merchandise retailers. But one skews toward deeper discounting and the other to mid-tier retailing, and so their divergent results raised a few eyebrows.Yet in a period featuring persistently high inflation, a stagnating economy, and fears of a full-blown recession, maybe the outcomes were a foregone conclusion after all.