Target Warning May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a lower open on Tuesday, with stocks likely to move back to the downside after ending the previous session modestly higher.

The downward momentum on Wall Street comes after retail giant Target warned of lower than previously expected operating margins as it marks down unwanted items, cancels orders and takes aggressive steps to get rid of extra inventory.

"We thought it was prudent for us to be decisive, act quickly, get out in front of this, address and optimize our inventory in the second quarter — take those actions necessary to remove the excess inventory and set ourselves up to continue to be guest relevant with our assortment," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in an interview with CNBC.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday despite coming off early highs amid somewhat thin volumes as traders largely stayed on the sidelines due to a lack of major economic data.

Relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in Shanghai and reports that the Biden administration is looking at the option of lifting some tariffs on China to fight inflation helped underpin sentiment.

With consumer price inflation data due later in the week, traders appeared reluctant to make significant moves. U.S. inflation data, due on Friday, is expected to show an increase of 0.7 percent on a monthly basis in May, up from 0.3 percent in April.

Market participants also await a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting on Thursday for confirmation whether the central bank will raise rates at the July 21 policy meeting.

The major averages all closed in positive territory despite coming off early highs. The Dow, which dropped to 32,819.50 in the final hour after having climbed to 33,235.37 in early trades, ended the session with a gain of 16.08 points or 0.1 percent at 32,915.78.

The S&P 500 ended with a gain of 12.89 points or 0.3 percent at 4,121.43, well off the session's high of 4,168.78. The Nasdaq, which surged to 12,245.40, settled at 12,061.37, up 48.64 points or 0.4 percent from the previous close.

Alphabet shares gained about 2 percent. Amazon too climbed nearly 2 percent.

Travelers Companies, IBM, United Health, Verizon and Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sharp to moderate gains.

Spirit Airlines shares climbed nearly 7 percent after JetBlue Airways Corp sweetened its takeover offer for the discount airline.

Twitter Inc. shares drifted down by about 1.5%, weighed down by news that billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is threatening to walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform if the network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts.

Amgen, Salesfore.com, Walt Disney, Intel, Nike, JP Morgan and Microsoft closed weak.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are dipping $0.30 to $118.20 a barrel after falling $0.37 to $118.50 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after slipping $6.50 to $1,843.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $3.30 to $1,847 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 132.59 yen compared to the 131.88 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0667 compared to yesterday's $1.0696.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday after a sell-off in the U.S. bond market overnight fueled anxiety about a possible economic slowdown.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped back above 3 percent amid expectations that tightening plans by major central banks would keep interest rates elevated for an extended period.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.17 percent to 3,241.76 as more Covid-19 related restriction eased in Shanghai and other major cities. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.56 percent to 21,531.67.

Japanese shares ended marginally higher as a weakening yen offered tailwind to exporters. The yen hit a two-decade low, falling to below 132 to the dollar on worries about persistent inflation in the United States.

The Nikkei average inched up 0.10 percent to 27,943.95 while the broader Topix index closed 0.41 percent higher at 1,947.03. Automakers surged, with Honda Motor and Nissan rallying 2.5 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. Toyota Motor added 1.3 percent and heavyweight SoftBank Group rose 0.7 percent.

Seoul stocks tumbled, with the Kospi average losing 1.66 percent to settle at 2,626.34 on concerns about fast-growing inflation.

Australian markets fell sharply after the country's central bank surprised markets by lifting the official cash rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 bps in a bid to contain inflationary pressure.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.53 percent to 7,095.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 1.54 percent lower at 7,318.60.

Retail stocks were hit hard on concerns that high inflation rates and rising interest rates will weigh on consumer spending this year. Wesfarmers lost 3.9 percent and JB Hi-Fi gave up 3.5 percent.

New Zealand shares ended lower as the RBA's interest-rate decision surprised on the upside. The benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index dropped 1.33 percent to 11,265.70.

Medical device maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 3.3 percent and logistics firm Mainfreight gave up 4.2 percent. Pay-TV company Sky Network Television plummeted 7.2 percent after the company confirmed speculation that it is looking at buying radio and outdoor advertising firm MediaWorks.

Europe

European stocks declined on Tuesday after Australia's central bank surprised markets by lifting the official cash rate by a bigger-than-expected 50 bps, bringing back worries over rising prices back at the forefront.

Investors looked ahead to the monetary policy announcement by the European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday, with the central bank expected to confirm an end to bond buying.

Underlining investor concerns about slowing economic growth, data showed earlier in the day that German factory orders fell for a third month in a row in April, driven by weakened demand and heightened uncertainty due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Orders fell by 2.7 percent month-on-month in seasonally adjusted terms, after an upwardly revised decline of 4.2 percent in March.

Separate data published by the Sentix research group revealed that Eurozone's investor sentiment fell less than expected in June.

The pan European Stoxx 600 was down half a percent at 441.79 after rising 0.9 percent on Monday.

The German DAX fell 0.9 percent and France's CAC 40 index gave up 0.7 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was little changed, helped by the pound's weakness.

The British pound fell to its lowest level in nearly three weeks after Prime Minister survived a "no-confidence" vote by 211 votes to 148 votes against his leadership.

SAS AB shares plummeted 12.2 percent. The Swedish government said it will not inject new capital into the loss-making airline and does not aim to be a long-term shareholder in the company.

Ted Baker shares plunged nearly 20 percent after the fashion chain said that its preferred bidder will not make a takeover offer.

National Express slumped 7 percent. The public transport company said that its revenue continues to track close to pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

In the short-term, the company expects the recovery in profitability to lag revenue recovery, and hence for margins initially to be below target 2022-2027 average.

U.S. Economic Reports

The Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of April.

The report said the trade deficit narrowed to $87.1 billion in April from $107.7 billion in March. Economists had expected the deficit to shrink to $89.5 billion from the $109.8 billion originally reported for the previous month.

The decrease in the size of the trade deficit came as the value of exports jumped by 3.5 percent to $252.6 billion, while the value of imports tumbled by 3.4 percent to $339.7 billion.

At 1 pm ET, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of three-year notes.

The Federal Reserve is due to release its report on consumer credit in the month of April at 3 pm ET. Consumer credit is expected to increase by $31.7 billion.