Target's Q4 Could Be Even Uglier Than Warned

Retailer Target (NYSE: TGT) is bracing for a rough fiscal 2022 fourth quarter, which kicked off on Oct. 30. The company expects year-over-year sales growth to slow to a low single-digit pace, while its operating profit margin compresses to around 3%. Like its fiscal third-quarter earnings, the outlook fell short of expectations.What you may not fully appreciate, though -- because little mention of it was made this time around -- is why the current quarter's results could be even uglier than suggested. The company's excess inventory problem not only persists but seems to be worsening.As a quick refresher, Target's subpar second-quarter margins reflected "actions to reduce excess inventory," echoing an explanation given for the first quarter's lackluster results back in May. Simply put, Target stocked up on too much merchandise coming out of the heart of the pandemic, anticipating stronger demand than what has actually materialized. All the markdowns and sales in the meantime haven't helped. Indeed, Target's inventory woes appear to be worse now than they were three months ago with its third-quarter earnings per share being halved on a year-over-year basis.Continue reading