Target's Stock Is on a Tear in 2026. Can It Still Go Higher?

Target (NYSE:TGT) stock looked like it was in deep trouble as recently as last year. Its growth was unimpressive, investors were concerned about the company's future, and the stock seemingly couldn't get any traction, trading at a massive discount to its larger rival, Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT).

This year, however, things have turned around significantly for Target, whose shares are up more than 60%. It's outperforming not just Walmart, but the S&P 500 and many other top growth stocks. It's been a red-hot buy, as investor sentiment has clearly improved. Plus, with the stock coming into the year trading at a drastically reduced valuation, investors may have seen the compelling value the investment offered.

The big question, however, is whether Target's stock can still rise higher, or is it approaching a peak? Let's find out.

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