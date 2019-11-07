Targovax ASA: Third Quarter 2019 Results

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its third quarter 2019 results.

A meeting for investors, analysts and press will take place in Oslo today at 10:00 CET (details below).

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2019

Targovax announced data from part 1 of the ONCOS-102 trial in checkpoint inhibitor refractory advanced melanoma, showing validated clinical responses in three out of nine patients (33% ORR), including one patient with a complete response and immune activation in all nine patients

The expansion part of the phase I/II trial of ONCOS-102 in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi in patients with advanced peritoneal malignancies opened for enrollment as the dose escalation part of the trial concluded successfully

Targovax announced the opening of Oslo University Hospital as site for ONCOS-102 trial in melanoma

POST-PERIOD HIGHLIGHTS

In October, Targovax was selected for oral presentation at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2019 Annual Meeting. The presentation will be given bv Dr. Alexander Shoushtari , Principal Investigator of ONCOS-102 trial in melanoma, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NYC

Øystein Soug, CEO commented: "Oncolytic viruses are increasingly recognized as an important future class of immune activators, and Targovax is well positioned as one of the leaders in this rapidly evolving field. Currently, our main focus is to deliver the expected data read-outs from our ongoing ONCOS-102 combination trials in 2020, which we hope will solidify Targovax position as a leader in the oncolytic virus space."

Presentation

The presentation will take place at 10:00 CET at:

Hotel Continental

Stortingsgaten 24/26

0117 Oslo

The presentation will also be webcast live and can be accessed here.

Reporting material

Targovax 3Q presentation

Targovax 3Q report

The quarterly report and presentation are also available at the website www.targovax.com.

