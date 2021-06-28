Targovax to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition

OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that Victor Levitsky, Chief Scientific Officer of Targovax, is invited to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition.

4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition, virtual

Date: 29 June 2021

Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)

Time: 14:15 EDT / 20:15 CET

Title: Clinical efficacy and immuno-modulatory properties of oncolytic adenovirus ONCOS-102

