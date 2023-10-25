Targus' New Field-Ready Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro Boosts Productivity, Performance, and Protection for Workers in the Field and On the Go

Field-ready case with attachable keyboard is packed with integrated mobility features to get more done with convenience and peace of mind

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus®, the number one laptop case brand in the US and Canada1 and a leader in laptop cases and mobile computing accessories, today announced that it has introduced a versatile, new field-ready keyboard case specifically designed for Samsung Galaxy® Tab Active4 Pro users who require greater protection and performance when working on their Tab Active4 Pro in field and on-the-go. This field-ready case comes with a magnetically attachable keyboard that is instantly on using the pogo pins on the tablet for a seamless connection and features a number of additional features to increase productivity, anywhere.

"We've created this field-ready case specifically for professionals and field workers who need to get the most out of their Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet to be productive, while keeping it safe from sudden drops and accidental slips when working in active and rugged environments ranging from financial and retail to manufacturing and warehouse settings," says David Dorantes, Director of Product Marketing, Targus. "It comes with an attachable keyboard to deliver laptop-like performance and several mobility features like a built-in handstrap, shoulder strap anchor, and ID card holder to provide ultimate functionality. Its protective capabilities combined with its all-around mobility features makes this field-ready case a must-have accessory for active Tab Active4 Pro users."

With its two-piece over-molded shell and shock-absorbent TPU edges, the Field-Ready Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro (THD933USZ) meets the rigorous MIL-STD-810G2 standards that protect from harsh sudden drops and accidental slips.

While protective in design, this field-ready case also delivers ultimate functionality with several integrated features designed for increased mobility and performance. Its detachable hand strap provides a secure hold, while its integrated sliding handle doubles as a stand that enables two hands-free typing or viewing angles. It also sports a card holder for a convenient way to position an ID or credit card when needing to input personal or payment details.

The attachable keyboard, which seamlessly connects to the tablet via the magnetic pogo pin attachment, offers a 64-QWERTY keyset to deliver an efficient typing experience while the integrated trackpad allows for precision and control. When not in use, the keyboard folds over to cover the tablet screen, shielding the screen from dust and scratches.

The Field-Ready Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro can be purchased on Targus.com, Samsung.com, and through participating retailers.

About Targus

For 40 years, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and consumers, alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases, to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and seamlessly integrate into the lifestyles of mobile professionals wherever they work – at home, in the office, or wherever they go. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that provide you with the solutions you need to live, dream, and do.

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in more than 24 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at Targus.com, like or follow us on Facebook, and LinkedIn.

1Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, US and Canada, combined unit sales for Sleeves/Slipcases, Annual 2022.

2As tested by an independent third-party applying MIL-STD-810G, Method 516.6, Procedure IV.

*Targus is a registered trademark of Targus International LLC in the US and in certain other countries. Samsung and Galaxy are trademarks of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. All logos and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targus-new-field-ready-keyboard-case-for-samsung-galaxy-tab-active4-pro-boosts-productivity-performance-and-protection-for-workers-in-the-field-and-on-the-go-301967554.html

SOURCE Targus