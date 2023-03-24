Tarkett - AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

PARIS, March 24, 2023 — Tarkett informs that it has filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 24, 2023.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document is available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors” page of the Group’s website (www.tarkett-group.com). It is also available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes:

the 2022 Annual Financial Report;

the Management Report from the Management Board;

the Supervisory Board Report on Corporate Governance;

the Social and Environmental Responsibility Report;

the Statutory Auditors reports and the information related to the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the share buyback program description; and

the agenda and draft resolutions of the Combined Shareholder’s Meeting of April 21, 2023.





