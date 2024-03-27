Tarkett- AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris, March 27, 2024 — Tarkett informs that it has filed its 2023 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 27, 2024.

The 2023 Universal Registration Document, which includes the 2023 Annual Financial Report, includes in particular:

the Management Board report;

the Supervisory Board Report on Corporate Governance;

the Extra-Financial Performance Declaration;

the Statutory Auditors reports and the information related to their fees;

the share buyback program description; and

the agenda and draft resolutions of the Combined Shareholder’s Meeting to be held on April 26, 2024.

This Document is made available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors” page of the Group’s website (www.tarkett-group.com). It is also available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

***



Investor Relations Contact

investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts

Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

