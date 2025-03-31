Tarkett Aktie

Tarkett für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W7CM / ISIN: FR0004188670

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
31.03.2025 19:48:19

Tarkett-AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris, March 31, 2025 — Tarkett informs that it has filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31, 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document, which includes the 2024 Annual Financial Report, includes in particular:

  • the Management Board report;
  • the Supervisory Board Report on Corporate Governance;
  • the Sustainability Statement;
  • the Statutory Auditors reports and the information related to their fees;
  • the share buyback program description.

This Document is made available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors” page of the Group’s website (www.tarkett-group.com). It is also available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

***

Investor Relations Contact
investors@tarkett.com

Media Contact
Tarkett – communication@tarkett.com
Ogilvy – emmeline.jacob@ogilvy.com – +33 6 79 39 75 04
Ogilvy – marceau.barbedette@ogilvy.com – + 33 6 01 16 08 94

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.3 billion in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com  

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tarkett SAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tarkett SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tarkett SA 17,00 -0,58% Tarkett SA

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:13 1. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.03.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 13
30.03.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 13: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
29.03.25 KW 13: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
29.03.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zollunsicherheit belastet: Dow kaum verändert - NASDAQ unter Druck -- ATX und DAX letztlich deutlich schwächer -- Märkte in Asien schließen mit kräftigen Abgaben - Nikkei eingeknickt
Sowohl am heimischen als auch am deutschen Markt gab es zum Wochenauftakt herbe Verluste zu beobachten. Die Wall Street begibt sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Unterdessen ging es an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ebenfalls steil bergab.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen