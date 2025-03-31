Tarkett-AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Paris, March 31, 2025 — Tarkett informs that it has filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31, 2025.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document, which includes the 2024 Annual Financial Report, includes in particular:

the Management Board report;

the Supervisory Board Report on Corporate Governance;

the Sustainability Statement;

the Statutory Auditors reports and the information related to their fees;

the share buyback program description.





This Document is made available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors” page of the Group’s website (www.tarkett-group.com). It is also available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).

