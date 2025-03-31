Tarkett Aktie
WKN DE: A1W7CM / ISIN: FR0004188670
|
31.03.2025 19:48:19
Tarkett-AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
AVAILABILITY OF THE 2024 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Paris, March 31, 2025 — Tarkett informs that it has filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 31, 2025.
The 2024 Universal Registration Document, which includes the 2024 Annual Financial Report, includes in particular:
- the Management Board report;
- the Supervisory Board Report on Corporate Governance;
- the Sustainability Statement;
- the Statutory Auditors reports and the information related to their fees;
- the share buyback program description.
This Document is made available to the public, free of charge under the conditions provided by applicable regulations and may be consulted on the "Investors” page of the Group’s website (www.tarkett-group.com). It is also available on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).
***
Investor Relations Contact
investors@tarkett.com
Media Contact
Tarkett – communication@tarkett.com
Ogilvy – emmeline.jacob@ogilvy.com – +33 6 79 39 75 04
Ogilvy – marceau.barbedette@ogilvy.com – + 33 6 01 16 08 94
About Tarkett
With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.3 billion in 2024. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 24 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 35 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com
Attachment
