Tarkett - Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 21, 2023

Paris (France), April 24, 2023 – Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 21, 2023

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Tarkett was held on Friday April 21, 2023 at 9h30 a.m. at the Auditorium located in the ground floor of the Company’s registered address (Tour Initiale – 1, Terrasse Bellini – 92919 Paris la Défense), chaired by Eric La Bonnardière, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Quorum was established at 95.27% and 39 shareholders were present, represented or voted by correspondence.

All resolutions were adopted by the Shareholders’ Meeting, notably:

The approval of the Company’s and consolidated financial statements for Fiscal 2022 as well as the allocation of the Company’s result to the "Retained Earnings” account;

The renewal of the mandates as members of the Supervisory Board of Didier Michaud-Daniel and Françoise Leroy as well as the ratification of the appointments by cooptation as members of the Supervisory Board of Marine Charles et Tina Mayn;

The approval of all resolutions related to the remuneration of the Company’s corporate officers;

The financial delegations granted to the Management Board.

The detailed results of the votes are available on the Company's website www.tarkett-group.com in the "General Shareholders’ Meeting 2023" section.

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of € 3.4 billion in 2022. The Group employs 12,000 employees and has 25 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build ‘The Way to Better Floors”, the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

