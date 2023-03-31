Tarkett - Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 21, 2023

PARIS, FRANCE, March 31, 2023 – Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of April 21, 2023

The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Tarkett will be held on Friday April 21, 2023 at 9h30 a.m. at the Auditorium located in ground floor of the registered address (Tour Initiale – 1, Terrasse Bellini – 92919 Paris la Défense).

The preliminary notice of meeting serving as a convening notice, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n° 33 of March 17, 2023. The notice of meeting will be published in the French legal newspaper Les Petites Affiches on April 5, 2023. These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the Shareholders’ Meeting.

In accordance with Articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents that must be made available to shareholders in connection with Shareholders’ Meetings will be available at the registered office as from April 5, 2023.

The documents provided for in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website www.tarkett-group.com, as from today, the twenty-first day preceding the Shareholders’ Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulations, shareholders holding registered shares may, up to the fifth day inclusive prior to the Shareholders’ Meeting, request these documents to be send by the Company by a written request sent to the Company's registered office by post or by e-mail to the following address: actionnaires@tarkett.com. For bearer shareholders, requests must be accompanied by a shareholding certificate delivered by their financial intermediary mentioned in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the 2023 Shareholders' Meeting on the company's website www.tarkett-group.com, which could be updated to specify the definitive terms and conditions for participation in the Shareholders’ Meeting.

Investor Relations Contact

investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts

Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a history of 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of € 3.4 billion in 2022. The Group employs 12,000 employees and has 25 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build ‘The Way to Better Floors”, the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

