Tarkett- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of February, 29th, 2024

PARIS, FRANCE, March, 4th, 2024 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of February, 29th, 2024

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights As of February, 29th, 2024



65,550,281



Number of theoretical voting rights:



123 645 194



Number of exercisable voting rights:

123 626 635*





* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

Investor Relations Contact

investors@tarkett.com

Media contacts

Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

About Tarkett

With a 140-year history, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and durable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating a turnover of 3.4 billion euros in 2023. The Group has around 12,000 employees and 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett designs and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, shops and sports fields, serving customers in more than 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors”, the Group is committed to the circular economy and sustainable development, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT). www.tarkett-group.com

