Tarkett- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of July, 31 2023

PARIS, FRANCE, August 5, 2023 - Information on the total number of voting rights and shares in Tarkett’s share capital as of July, 31 2023

(Article L233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and

Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers)

Date Total number of shares in the share capital Total number of voting rights As of July, 31, 2023



65,550,281



Number of theoretical voting rights:



122 582 116 Number of exercisable voting rights:

122 472 806*

* After deduction of the treasury shares without voting rights.

On July 28, 2023, two share purchase agreements have been signed for the repurchase by Tarkett of 84 211 Tarkett shares from Tarkett GDL and 280 000 Tarkett shares from Tarkett Participation. The settlement-delivery of the shares will take place end of August.

