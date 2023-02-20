Tarkett: Marine Charles and Tina Mayn appointed to the Supervisory Board

Marine Charles and Tina Mayn appointed to the Supervisory Board

PARIS, FRANCE, February 20, 2023 – Tarkett, a world leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announces the cooptation1 of Marine Charles and Tina Mayn as new members of the Supervisory Board. These two new members are replacing Agnès Touraine and Véronique Laury who have resigned for personal reasons. On this occasion, Tina Mayn has also been appointed member of the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Committee within the Supervisory Board.

"The Supervisory Board is delighted to welcome two new members who will bring extensive international experience, proven CSR expertise and an excellent understanding of the challenges of our ecosystem. As Tarkett continues its long-term plan to create sustainable value, I am confident that Ms. Mayn and Ms. Charles will actively contribute to Tarkett's ambition: to be the easiest, the most innovative and the most sustainable flooring and sport surfaces company to work for and with," said Eric La Bonnardière, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

Tina Mayn, 52, a Danish national, currently serves as Executive Vice President Products, Innovation and Sustainable R&D at Danish company Velux. From 2015 to 2018, she served as Executive Vice President of R&D, Product Portfolio and Global Marketing at Nilfisk, a leading global manufacturer of professional cleaning equipment. Previously, she worked at Electrolux, a Swedish appliance company, as Senior Vice President Global Product Line. She has extensive leadership experience in product management and development, innovation, purchasing and change management.

Tina Mayn holds an MBA from the European Institute of Purchasing Management (EIPM) and an Executive Board Education degree from CBS Copenhagen Business School.

Marine Charles, 41, a French national, is CEO of Saint-Gobain Weber France, the leader in industrial mortars, and a member of the Saint Gobain France Management Committee since February 2022.

She began her career in 2004 in strategy consulting at OC&C Strategy Consultants, where she worked in the Paris and London offices. In 2008, she joined the Casino Group where she held the positions of Deputy Director of Group Strategy and Planning and Director of Controlling and Projects for the Group's International Activities (Latin America, Asia, French overseas departments).

In 2013, she became Head of Strategy and Development for Saint Gobain's Building Distribution Sector in charge of strategic projects and M&A. She then joined in 2016 Lapeyre, a Saint Gobain subsidiary, as Deputy CEO, before being appointed CEO in 2019.

Marine Charles is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and the business school HEC Entrepreneurs Master's degree.

Tarkett's Supervisory Board is now composed of 13 members, including 3 independent members, 2 members representing employees and 2 observers.

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating net sales of € 3.4 billion in 2022. The Group employs 12,000 employees and has 25 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build "The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT) www.tarkett-group.com

1 The co-optation is subject to ratification at the next Tarkett General Meeting to be held on April 21, 2023.

