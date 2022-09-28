Taryn Owen Named President and Chief Operating Officer of TrueBlue

TACOMA, Wash., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue announced today that Taryn Owen has been named President and Chief Operating Officer of TrueBlue, effective immediately.

Owen joined TrueBlue in 2010 and has served as President of TrueBlue operating brands PeopleReady and PeopleScout.

In her new role, Owen will lead all of TrueBlue's operating segments as well as the company's technology, marketing and communications, and human resources functions. Owen will be responsible for furthering the company's well-established strategies for long-term growth and extending the company's track record of exceptional execution and engagement.

"Taryn is a dynamic leader who has consistently demonstrated her ability to lead strategy, drive innovation, and deliver outsized results," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "I am confident that Taryn's expertise in recruiting and staffing, deep alignment to our mission and values, and proven ability to foster a culture of collaboration and empowerment will well-position TrueBlue for the future."

Over her tenure, Owen has led the company through periods of significant growth, was instrumental in its pandemic response, and spearheaded its digital transformation strategies. She has an unwavering commitment to serving TrueBlue's clients and connecting people and work and is passionate about building a vibrant workplace that is inclusive and welcoming for all employees.

Owen has been recognized for her industry leadership with numerous awards, including annual appearances on the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) Staffing 100, the SIA Global Power 150 Women in Staffing, and the HRO Today HR Superstars lists.

