23.10.2020 01:43:00
Taseko To Release Third Quarter 2020 Results
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) (the "Company") will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, October 26, 2020.
The Company will host a telephone conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) to discuss these results. After opening remarks by management, there will be a question and answer session open to analysts and investors.
The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0546 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8688 internationally.
The conference call will be archived for later playback until November 13, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 in Canada and the United States, or (416) 764-8677 internationally and using the passcode 277617 #.
Russell Hallbauer
CEO and Director
