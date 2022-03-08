Tasktop Joins Forces with Broadcom to Connect Data for Value Stream Management

VANCOUVER, BC., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tasktop , the leading value stream management (VSM) insights provider, today announced a collaboration with Broadcom® to provide the technology that powers Broadcom's ValueOps Connectors, a solution that delivers bidirectional synchronization of data between Broadcom's ValueOps Value Stream Management Solution and the software development tools used by data-driven enterprises. This solution has been adopted by dozens of shared Broadcom and Tasktop customers.

Despite the investments businesses make on Agile and DevOps, most enterprises are still not adequately responsive or adaptive—according to Forrester® only 16% can release more than once a month. Tasktop's VSM platform helps businesses bridge the gap between software delivery and business outcomes by breaking down the silos, identifying and removing bottlenecks, eliminating waste, and accelerating software delivery.

Additionally, data used to make business decisions is often unreliable, hard to find, and stuck in silos. Broadcom's ValueOps Connectors, powered by Tasktop, gives enterprises the ability to collect and unify data across values streams; remove data from silos throughout the enterprise to create complete data sets across all tools and teams; increase collaboration between teams that are using different tools in distributed environments; and eliminate errors related to manual data collection.

"Every business is a software business and accessible, reliable data is needed to derive value during the software delivery process. This requires solutions to connect technology and the business with the right metrics to enable more effective enterprise digital transformation," said Dr. Mik Kersten, CEO at Tasktop. "Broadcom's ValueOps Connectors powered by Tasktop help uncover data lost in silos, the key to unlocking all information needed for effective value stream management."

"Data in isolation does not tell the full picture. Eliminating data silos is the first step towards making informed business decisions to better align product development and support overall business strategy," said Jean-Louis Vignaud, Head of ValueOps Product Group. "Our leading VSM solution leverages these ValueOps Connectors to bring data together to reveal new stories and power value streams."

About Tasktop

Tasktop's value stream management platform enables enterprises to master software at scale. Leading brands, including half of the Fortune 100, use Tasktop to provide real-time visibility into the health of product value streams, allowing them to make better decisions and align with business goals. Tasktop connects with existing tools and overlays the end-to-end value stream to provide the abstractions, automations, visualizations and forensics needed to practice value stream management on a daily basis. Learn more about Tasktop at tasktop.com and follow us on Twitter @tasktop.

