Taste of Home Finds 48% of Americans are Still Using Grocery Delivery Post Pandemic

The 2022 Cooking At Home Study reveals key shifts in home cooking behaviors

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Home released today the findings of its 2022 Cooking At Home Study. The study, which surveyed 4,000 respondents ages 18+ focused on key areas around the state of cooking during the pandemic and how it has evolved since.

Study results point to fundamental shifts in the mindset and behaviors of people cooking at home over the past two years, from more experimentation to better meal planning to online grocery shopping. There are three key insights:

More time at home sparked creativity and experimentation with new recipes and new appliances – the most popular being the air fryer with 1 in 4 purchasing.

People are still finding joy in cooking. No surprise that 8 in 10 said they enjoyed cooking and baking more during the pandemic than they had previously. But that sentiment remains with 62% seeking new recipes more than they did six months ago. In fact, 6 in 10 are baking or cooking more than 5 times a week.

Healthy eating is a priority: 7 in 10 noted healthy meals and quality ingredients as the top cooking priority for their homes.

Other key finding included:

The optimal time to get dinner on the table is 31- 45 minutes

69% of millennials are looking for ways to make meal prep easier

4 in 10 have used a grocery pick up or delivery service since the pandemic

Among those that have, 48% are still using it

When asked about their current kitchens, 63% noted storage and organization as their greatest aspiration while 72% said they are currently pleased with their kitchen set up

