|
21.07.2022 15:00:00
Taste of Home Finds 48% of Americans are Still Using Grocery Delivery Post Pandemic
The 2022 Cooking At Home Study reveals key shifts in home cooking behaviors
NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taste of Home released today the findings of its 2022 Cooking At Home Study. The study, which surveyed 4,000 respondents ages 18+ focused on key areas around the state of cooking during the pandemic and how it has evolved since.
Study results point to fundamental shifts in the mindset and behaviors of people cooking at home over the past two years, from more experimentation to better meal planning to online grocery shopping. There are three key insights:
Other key finding included:
- The optimal time to get dinner on the table is 31- 45 minutes
- 69% of millennials are looking for ways to make meal prep easier
- 4 in 10 have used a grocery pick up or delivery service since the pandemic
- Among those that have, 48% are still using it
- When asked about their current kitchens, 63% noted storage and organization as their greatest aspiration while 72% said they are currently pleased with their kitchen set up
You can read the full survey here.About Taste of Home
Taste of Home is a leading multi-platform destination for recipes, cooking advice, entertaining ideas and tried-and-true product recommendations. With more than 34 million unique monthly visitors and 14.3MM monthly video views at TasteofHome.com, a highly engaged social audience of 10.6 million and a vibrant cooking community that submits thousands of recipes each year, Taste of Home is a top resource for home cooks who want to delight and impress. A top 10 brand according to rankings by Magazine 360, the Taste of Home suite includes everything from an app and videos to a magazine and cookbooks and lots in between.About TMB
TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy, Family Handyman, People Are Awesome, Reader's Digest, Taste of Home, The Healthy, and The Pet Collective, is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com.
For more information please contact tmbi@kitehillpr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taste-of-home-finds-48-of-americans-are-still-using-grocery-delivery-post-pandemic-301590503.html
SOURCE Trusted Media Brands
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger unentschlossen: ATX erobert Gewinnzone -- DAX dreht in die Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich die Anleger am Freitag unentschlossen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es unterdessen leicht aufwärts. Die Anleger in Asien zeigen sich im späten Verlauf mehrheitlich besser gelaunt.