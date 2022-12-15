Tastemade and Kellogg's Announce Winner of Corn Flakes Holiday Cookie Sleigh Competition

Five Bakeries from Across the US Competed for the Honor of the Best Holiday Cookie Using Kellogg's Corn Flakes®

Winning Bakery Fat and Flour Received $10,000 to Donate to the Downtown Women's Center Los Angeles Revealed in a Short Form Video Featuring Ross Mathews

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern media company Tastemade and Kellogg's Corn Flakes® today announced the winner of their inaugural Holiday Cookie Sleigh Competition. The competition was a part of their latest campaign designed to empower the baker in us all called Tastemade x Kellogg's Corn Flakes® - Baking a Difference, a fun multi-platform content campaign that inspired creative holiday baking while supporting a local community.

Five bakeries from across the country competed to create their best holiday cookie using Kellogg's Corn Flakes® in the Corn Flakes Holiday Cookie Sleigh competition.

Celebrity talent judge Ross Mathews revealed Fat and Flour (Los Angeles, CA) as the winning bakery for their caramel corn chewy cookie – watch the reveal HERE. As the winning bakery, Kellogg's will donate $10,000 on their behalf to the Downtown Women's Center Los Angeles , the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women.

Additional participating bakeries included The Sweet Boutique (Houston, TX), Big Fat Cookie (Chicago, Il), Crust Vegan Bakery (Philadelphia, PA), and Sugar Shane's (Atlanta, GA).

Al Hawes, Head of Partner Experience and Operations at Tastemade said, "We are so excited to partner with Kellogg's on this fun competition highlighting Corn Flakes as a holiday baking staple. From our partner bakeries across the country, to celebrity judge Ross Mathews, to our agency partner in Starcom, we're thrilled to be working with such talented collaborators to bring this campaign to life on a local and national level. This program is a continuation of Tastemade's mission of turning viewers into doers and we know our audience is always hungry for inspiration this Holiday season and beyond."

Laura Newman, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Kellogg Company said, "For generations, Kellogg's Corn Flakes has been a favorite pantry staple ingredient for both savory and sweet recipes. We are excited to partner with Tastemade to share the joy that Kellogg's Corn Flakes can bring to holiday baking traditions."

Nicole Rucker, owner of Fat and Flour in Los Angeles is a chef and author from LA and is known internationally for her rustic desserts and has won several awards for her homespun pies.

Tastemade engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched each month.

Starcom facilitated the partnership between Tastemade and Kellogg's and served as a key collaborator throughout the creative production process

ABOUT TASTEMADE:

Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including three Emmy Awards — most recently a 2022 Daytime Emmy Award win in the category of "Best Culinary Host" for Frankie Celenza in Tastemade's Struggle Meals — three James Beard Awards, and Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" in 2021. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com .

Connect With Tastemade on TikTok | Instagram | Pinterest | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com

PRESS CONTACTS:

Patricia Rappaport, CIVIC on behalf of Tastemade: patricia.rappaport@civic-us.com

Marisa Wayne, CIVIC on behalf of Tastemade: marisa.wayne@civic-us.com

Emma Garth, Tastemade: emma.garth@tastemade.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tastemade-and-kelloggs-announce-winner-of-corn-flakes-holiday-cookie-sleigh-competition-301704413.html

SOURCE Tastemade