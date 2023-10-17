Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
17.10.2023 20:00:00

TASTEMADE TEAMS UP WITH WALMART+ TO BRING TASTEMADE+ ALL-ACCESS PREMIUM CONTENT TO NEW FAN BASE

Limited time offer unlocks complimentary access to mouth-watering recipes, cooking & DIY videos, meal plans, exclusive events, and award-winning food & lifestyle shows on Tastemade+ membership platform

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, modern media company, Tastemade, announced a new collaboration with Walmart+, offering a free subscription to Tastemade+, the streaming platform's all-access membership to award-winning food & lifestyle shows (ad-free and on demand). In addition, members will have exclusive access to 12,000+ mouth-watering recipes, cooking & DIY videos, meal plans, events, and more.

Tastemade+ logo

Now, Walmart+ members will unlock six months of complimentary access to Tastemade+, the streaming platform's all-access membership. From inspiring new recipe ideas and DIY projects to making meal planning stress-free, Tastemade+ will inspire members to unleash their inner Tastemaker, and leverage the full suite of benefits as a Walmart+ member – like free delivery from stores – to seamlessly shop and bring their meals & home projects to life.

"We are thrilled to unlock the next iteration of our long-standing collaboration with Walmart by bringing Tastemade+ access to Walmart+ members," said Taylor Shwide, Distribution & Partnerships Manager, Tastemade. "We are in the business of turning viewers into doers, and we know that on-demand content continues to grow in popularity. Through this partnership, we are able to unlock a whole suite of recipes and content for an entirely new fanbase in a unique way."

To learn more about the limited time offer, visit www.walmart.com/plus/offer-list, and explore the world of Tastemade at www.tastemade.com.

ABOUT TASTEMADE:
Tastemade is a modern media company that engages a global audience of more than 300 million monthly viewers on all major digital, mobile, and streaming television platforms, garnering 700 million minutes watched each month. We create award-winning video content and original programming in the categories of Food, Travel, and Home & Design that we share with an engaged, passionate, and global community. Tastemade has won a host of awards and accolades for its innovation and original programming, including three Emmy Awards — most recently a 2022 Daytime Emmy Award win in the category of "Best Culinary Host" for Frankie Celenza in Tastemade's Struggle Meals — three James Beard Awards, and Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies" in 2021. For more information, visit Tastemade at: www.tastemade.com.

