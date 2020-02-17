Tata Elxsi IoT Software Powers Tata Motors Connected Vehicle Platform

BEIJING, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, partnered with Tata Motors in developing their unified Connected Vehicle Platform that powers the Nexon EV range of electric cars.

With a collaborative approach,Tata Motors & Tata Elxsi developed a cloud-based IoT platform which provides Tata Motors with a common standard technology stack that delivers the scalability and high performance required to support the entire range of electric, commercial and passenger vehicles.

Tata Motors is in the process of offering the connected vehicle feature as a key differentiator to most of its BS6 range of Passenger & Commercial Vehicles. Nexon EV, 'India's own Electric SUV', is the very first application enabled vehicle, with a number of connected vehicle features.

This unified cloud native approach will enable data & analytics synergies for Tata Motors, across product development, customer use cases, dealerships, allied businesses and service networks, enabling innovations in customer experience, offerings, services and business models.

"In line with Tata Motors stated objective of offering differentiated products based on our CESS philosophy (Connected, Electrified, Safe & Shared), we are delighted to have partnered with Tata Elxsi which not only allowed us to take the decision of developing a native platform for the Connected Vehicle Program, but also helped us to jump start and meet the critical product launch timelines. Tata Elxsi brings strong automotive electronics experience, coupled with an excellent understanding of cloud based applications, data governance and world class user experience capabilities. The collaboration between the two teams has been outstanding and will continue to ensure a wonderful customer experience," said Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors.

"We are delighted to partner with Tata Motors in the Connected Vehicle Program, to help unify and synergize data through a common digital services platform enabling completely new services, innovative business models and enhanced customer experience. We are proud to be a strategic ecosystem partner to Tata Motors in their vision for the future of mobility that is Connected, Electric, Safe and Shared," said Manoj Raghavan, MD & CEO, Tata Elxsi.

Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services. It brings together domain experience across Connected Infotainment, Autonomous Driving, Telematics,Powertrain, Body & Chassis electronics, AI, Analytics and IoT.

