Tata Steel Q1 Profit After Tax Rises; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Tata Steel Ltd. (TTST.IL), Wednesday reported first-quarter profit after tax of INR 919 crores compared to last year's INR 525 crores.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at INR 6,950 crores versus INR 6,238 crores in previous year.

Revenue for the quarter declined to INR 54,771 crores from INR 59,490 crores in prior year.

Currently, Tata Steel's stock is climbing 6.12 percent, to $20.80 on the IOB.