PRESS RELEASE NO RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN TATATU S.P.A. APPROVED THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 31ST DECEMBER 2022 AND APPOINTED THE GENERAL MANGER Rome April 28th, 2023 The Shareholders meeting of Tatatu S.p.A.: Approved the separate financial statements as of 31 st December 2022, the Reports of the Directors on management, the auditors and the independent auditors and the proposed allocation of the profit for the year of Euro 96,858 as follows: Euro 4,843 to Legal Reserve and the remaining portion of Euro 92,015 to Extraordinary Reserve; Reviewed the consolidated financial statements as of 31 st December 2022, which show Revenues of Euro 113.4 million with an increase of Euro 66 million compared to the previous year and EBITDA adj [1] before non-recurring charges of Euro 4.7 million compared to Euro 1.9 million in the previous year and the marginality at 4.16 % slightly up from 4.06 % in 2021. Net Financial Position (NFP) was equal to euro 23.8 million with an increase of Euro 22.4 million from the previous year, an increase attributable for Euro 18.4 to the impact of IFRS 16 to be attributed to the acquisition of the Mercato Metropolitano Group; Appointed as member of the board for the financial year 2023 the directors currently expiring, determining also their compensation.

Appointed as member of the board of auditors for the three-year period 2023-2025 the expiring components determining also their remuneration.

Appointed the auditing firm EY as statutory auditors for the three-year period 2023-2025. *** On April 28th, 2023, the newly-appointed Board of Directors of Tatatu S.p.A., assembled in plenary session and having consulted the Board of Statutory Auditors, appointed Mr. Stefano Marrone as General Manager of Tatatu S.p.A. *** This press release is available on the Company's website at https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/press-release *** About TaTaTu TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views, chat, or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products. The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022 through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Eur 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. For more information: Press contacts H/Advisors Havas Paris for TaTaTu Aliénor Miens | alienor.miens@havas.com | +33 6 64 32 81 75 Louis Tilquin | louis.tilquin@havas.com | +33 6 02 15 67 69 Investor relations contacts T.W.I.N per TaTaTu Mara Di Giorgio | mara@twin.services | +39 335 7737 417 [1] For EBITDA ADJ is meant the EBITDA (Earning Before Interests, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) including the amortization of the video contents, classified in the cost of sales. For non-recurring charges is meant the cost of legal, advisory, auditor consultancies related to the IPO operation of the 19th October 2023, moreover the cost associated to the M&A operation occurred in the financial year 2022. These costs as of 31st December 2022 are almost equal to 7,4 million. Regulatory filing PDF file



