TATATU S.P.A.: COMPLETION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE RESOLVED BY THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS MEETING HELD ON 20 DECEMBER 2022

Rome January 20, 2023 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the Company), owner of TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on the data sharing economy and the circular economy listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), announces that the filings with the relevant Companies Register required under the applicable laws relating to the share capital increase in cash with exclusion of the pre-emption right, to be executed by issuing in aggregate no. 1,325,000 ordinary shares with voting rights, offered for subscription to Anivad Consulting Ltd, a company whose major shareholder is Eduardo Teodorani Fabbri, have been fulfilled. The capital increase was resolved by the Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting held on 20 December 2022, in execution of an undertaking assumed by the Company pursuant to a services agreement entered into on 2 March 2020 and of which extensive disclosure has been provided under the information document relating to the Direct Listing. Such transaction, amounting to Euro 2,650,000.00, has already been described in the press releases dated 11 November 2022 and 20 December 2022.

Therefore, on the date hereof, the share capital shall be increased from an amount equal to Euro 8,142,652.32 to an amount equal to Euro 8,155,902.32 and made of no. 815,590,232 ordinary shares with no par value, with voting and regular dividend rights.

It should be noted that the aforesaid no. 1,325,000 newly issued shares are subject to a lock-up restriction assumed in favour of the Company, for a three-year period as of the date on which the newly issued shares will be traded, with certain exceptions consistent with similar transactions. The newly issued shares will be admitted to trading as of the second day following the publication of this press release.

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.

The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022 through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Euro 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. www.tatatu.com.

