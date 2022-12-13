PRESS RELEASE

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, OR JAPAN

TATATU S.P.A.: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

Rome, December 13, 2022 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the Company) that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), hereby notifies the calendar of corporate events for the year 2023, approved by the Board of Directors, which met today under the chairmanship of the CEO, Andrea Iervolino.

29 March 2023: Board of Directors, approval of the draft separate financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

28 April 2023: Annual Shareholders Meeting, approval of the separate financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022

29 September 2023: Board of Directors, approval of the half-yearly financial statements as at 30 June 2023 as subject to voluntary auditing.

Any amendment to the above schedule will be promptly communicated to the market.

This press release and the corporate events calendar are available on the Company's website at the following address https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/corporate/ Investors section/Financial Calendar.

About TaTaTu

TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.

The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022 through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Euro 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. www.tatatu.com.

For more information:

Investor relations contacts

T.W.I.N for TaTaTu

Mara Di Giorgio | mara@twin.services | +39 335 7737 417

Simona DAgostino | simona@twin.services | +39 335 7729 138