13.12.2022 18:00:06
TaTaTu S.p.A.: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023
TaTaTu S.p.A.
PRESS RELEASE
TATATU S.P.A.: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023
Rome, December 13, 2022 - Tatatu S.p.A. (the Company) that owns TaTaTu, an entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy, listed through Direct Listing of shares on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALTTU), hereby notifies the calendar of corporate events for the year 2023, approved by the Board of Directors, which met today under the chairmanship of the CEO, Andrea Iervolino.
Any amendment to the above schedule will be promptly communicated to the market.
This press release and the corporate events calendar are available on the Company's website at the following address https://corporate.tatatu.com/en/corporate/ Investors section/Financial Calendar.
About TaTaTu
TaTaTu is the first entertainment platform based on data sharing economy and circular economy. The company is the first social media platform to reward users with TTU Coins for viewing content and social media activities. Users can post photos and videos, and earn even more TTU Coins when someone likes, comments, views or shares a post or when users invite a friend. Available worldwide in BETA version, TaTaTu offers its community auctions, giving users the chance to win unmissable products and experiences by bidding using TTU Coins. In addition, users can redeem TTU Coins in e-commerce in exchange for products.
The Direct Listing took place on October 20, 2022 through the admission to trading of no. 814,265,232 shares, with a reference price of Euro 2.00, equal to the subscription price of a private placement made prior to listing. www.tatatu.com.
For more information:
Investor relations contacts
T.W.I.N for TaTaTu
Mara Di Giorgio | mara@twin.services | +39 335 7737 417
Simona DAgostino | simona@twin.services | +39 335 7729 138
